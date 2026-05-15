Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Spurs In Game 6
Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Randle's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 126-97 loss to the Spurs on May 12, Randle had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.