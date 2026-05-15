Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Spurs In Game 6

In his most recent game, a 126-97 loss to the Spurs on May 12, Randle had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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