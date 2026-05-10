Julius Randle And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 4

Randle put up 12 points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 115-108 loss to the Spurs on May 8. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

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