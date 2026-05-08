Julius Randle And Timberwolves Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3

Randle put up 12 points and two steals in his most recent action, a 133-95 loss to the Spurs on May 6. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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