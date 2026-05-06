Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Spurs In Game 2

Randle tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds in his last action, a 104-102 win over the Spurs on May 4. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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