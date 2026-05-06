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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Spurs In Game 2

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Randle's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Randle tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds in his last action, a 104-102 win over the Spurs on May 4. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

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