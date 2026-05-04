Julius Randle And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 1
Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Randle's points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Randle had 18 points and five assists in his most recent action, a 110-98 win over the Nuggets on April 30. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.