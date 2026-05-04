Julius Randle And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 1

Randle had 18 points and five assists in his most recent action, a 110-98 win over the Nuggets on April 30. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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