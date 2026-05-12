Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 5

Champagnie totaled eight points and two steals in his most recent action, a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves on May 10. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

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