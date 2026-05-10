Julian Champagnie And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 4

Champagnie had six points, 12 rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 115-108 win over the Timberwolves on May 8. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.