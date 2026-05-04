Julian Champagnie And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 1
Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Champagnie's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers on April 28, Champagnie totaled 19 points and seven rebounds. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.