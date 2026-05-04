Julian Champagnie And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 1

In his last appearance, a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers on April 28, Champagnie totaled 19 points and seven rebounds. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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