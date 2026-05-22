Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 3

Champagnie tallied eight points in his last appearance, a 122-113 loss to the Thunder on May 20. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.