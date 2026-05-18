Julian Champagnie And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 1
Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18. Champagnie's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Champagnie put up 18 points and two steals. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.