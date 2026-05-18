Julian Champagnie And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Champagnie put up 18 points and two steals. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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