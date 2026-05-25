Josh Hart And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 4

Hart put up 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals in his last game, a 121-108 win over the Cavaliers on May 23. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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