Josh Hart And Knicks Take On 76ers In Game 4

In his last appearance, a 108-94 win over the 76ers on May 8, Hart totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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