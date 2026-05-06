Josh Hart And Knicks Play 76ers In Game 2

Hart tallied eight points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 137-98 win over the 76ers on May 4. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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