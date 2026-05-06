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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Play 76ers In Game 2

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Hart's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Hart tallied eight points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 137-98 win over the 76ers on May 4. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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