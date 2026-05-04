Josh Hart And Knicks Play 76ers In Game 1
Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Hart's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Hart put up 14 points in his most recent game, a 140-89 win over the Hawks on April 30. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.