Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 3

Clarkson had four points in his last game, a 109-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 21. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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