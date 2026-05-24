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Jordan Clarkson
New York Knicks

Jordan Clarkson

New York Knicks G

Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 3

Jordan Clarkson and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday, May 23. Clarkson's points prop was 3.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Clarkson had four points in his last game, a 109-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 21. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Clarkson

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