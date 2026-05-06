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Jordan Clarkson
New York Knicks

Jordan Clarkson

New York Knicks G

Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Square Off Against 76ers In Game 2

Jordan Clarkson and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Clarkson's points prop was 4.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Clarkson had two points in his most recent appearance, a 137-98 win over the 76ers on May 4. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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