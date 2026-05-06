Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Square Off Against 76ers In Game 2

Clarkson had two points in his most recent appearance, a 137-98 win over the 76ers on May 4. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.