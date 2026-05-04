Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Square Off Against 76ers In Game 1

Clarkson tallied seven points in his last game, a 140-89 win over the Hawks on April 30. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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