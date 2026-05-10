Joel Embiid And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 4

In his last action, a 108-94 loss to the Knicks on May 8, Embiid tallied 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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