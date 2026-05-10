Joel Embiid And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 4
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 10. Embiid's points prop was 26.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 108-94 loss to the Knicks on May 8, Embiid tallied 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.