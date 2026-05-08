Joel Embiid And 76ers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 137-98 loss to the Knicks on May 4, Embiid tallied 14 points. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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