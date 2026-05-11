Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 4
Jaylon Tyson and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Tyson's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 116-109 win over the Pistons on May 9, Tyson had three points. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.