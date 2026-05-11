Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 4

In his last action, a 116-109 win over the Pistons on May 9, Tyson had three points. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

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