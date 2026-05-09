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Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers • #20 SG

Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 3

Jaylon Tyson and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. Tyson's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 107-97 loss to the Pistons on May 7, Tyson put up seven points. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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