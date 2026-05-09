Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 107-97 loss to the Pistons on May 7, Tyson put up seven points. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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