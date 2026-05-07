Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 2

In his last game on May 5, Tyson posted in a 111-101 loss to the Pistons. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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