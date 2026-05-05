Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 114-102 win over the Raptors on May 3, Tyson put up seven points, nine rebounds and four assists. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per game.

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