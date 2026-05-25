Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Face Knicks In Game 4

Tyson had three points in his most recent game, a 121-108 loss to the Knicks on May 23. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

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