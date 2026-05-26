Jaylin Williams And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 5

In his last game on May 24, Williams posted three points in a 103-82 loss to the Spurs. Williams averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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