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Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylin Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #6 PF

Jaylin Williams And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers In Game 4

Jaylin Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Williams' points prop was 3.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 131-108 win over the Lakers on May 9, Williams totaled three points. Williams averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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