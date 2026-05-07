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Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylin Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #6 PF

Jaylin Williams And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 2

Jaylin Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Williams' points prop was 3.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on May 5, Williams recorded three points and seven rebounds in a 108-90 win over the Lakers. Williams averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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