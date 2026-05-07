Jaylin Williams And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 2

Last time out on May 5, Williams recorded three points and seven rebounds in a 108-90 win over the Lakers. Williams averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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