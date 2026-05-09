Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Face Thunder In Game 3

Last time out on May 7, Hayes recorded six points in a 125-107 loss to the Thunder. Hayes averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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