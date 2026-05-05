Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Play Thunder In Game 1

Hayes tallied five points in his most recent game, a 98-78 win over the Rockets on May 1. Hayes averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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