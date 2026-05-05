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Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers

Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers • #11 PF

Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Play Thunder In Game 1

Jaxson Hayes and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Hayes' points prop was 4.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hayes tallied five points in his most recent game, a 98-78 win over the Rockets on May 1. Hayes averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaxson Hayes

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