Javonte Green And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 116-94 win over the Magic on May 3, Green totaled three points. Green averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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