Javonte Green And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 1
Javonte Green and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Green's points prop was 3.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 116-94 win over the Magic on May 3, Green totaled three points. Green averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.