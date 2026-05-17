Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 7

In his last game, a 115-94 loss to the Pistons on May 15, Allen totaled 13 points and eight rebounds. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

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