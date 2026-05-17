Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 7
Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 17. Allen's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 115-94 loss to the Pistons on May 15, Allen totaled 13 points and eight rebounds. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.