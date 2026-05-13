Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 5
Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 13. Allen's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 11, Allen posted nine points and two blocks in a 112-103 win over the Pistons. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.