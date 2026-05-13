Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 5

In his last game on May 11, Allen posted nine points and two blocks in a 112-103 win over the Pistons. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.