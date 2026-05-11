Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 4
Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Allen's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 9, Allen recorded 18 points and two blocks in a 116-109 win over the Pistons. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.