Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 4

In his last game on May 9, Allen recorded 18 points and two blocks in a 116-109 win over the Pistons. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

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