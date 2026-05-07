Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 2
Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Allen's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Allen tallied two points in his last action, a 111-101 loss to the Pistons on May 5. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.