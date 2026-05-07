Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 2

Allen tallied two points in his last action, a 111-101 loss to the Pistons on May 5. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.

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