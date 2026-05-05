Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 1

In his last game on May 3, Allen posted 22 points, 19 rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 114-102 win over the Raptors. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

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