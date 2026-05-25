Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 4

Allen had 17 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 121-108 loss to the Knicks on May 23. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.

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