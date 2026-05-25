Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 4
Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, May 25. Allen's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Allen had 17 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 121-108 loss to the Knicks on May 23. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.