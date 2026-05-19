Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 1

Last time out on May 17, Allen posted 23 points and seven rebounds in a 125-94 win over the Pistons. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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