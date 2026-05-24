Jared McCain And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 4
Jared McCain and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday, May 24. McCain's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
McCain had 24 points in his most recent game, a 123-108 win over the Spurs on May 22. McCain averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.