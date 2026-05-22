Jared McCain And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 3

McCain had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals in his last action, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20. McCain averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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