Jared McCain And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 3

In his last game, a 125-107 win over the Lakers on May 7, McCain put up 18 points. McCain averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per contest.

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