Jared McCain And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 3
Jared McCain and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. McCain's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 125-107 win over the Lakers on May 7, McCain put up 18 points. McCain averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.