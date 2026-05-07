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Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jared McCain

Oklahoma City Thunder • #3 PG

Jared McCain And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 2

Jared McCain and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. McCain's points prop was 3.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

McCain totaled 12 points in his last appearance, a 108-90 win over the Lakers on May 5. McCain averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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