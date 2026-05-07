Jared McCain And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 2

McCain totaled 12 points in his last appearance, a 108-90 win over the Lakers on May 5. McCain averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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