James Harden And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 3

Harden totaled 28 points, four assists and five steals in his most recent appearance, a 115-105 win over the Raptors on April 20. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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