James Harden And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 7

In his last game on May 15, Harden recorded 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 115-94 loss to the Pistons. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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