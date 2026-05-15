James Harden And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 6

In his most recent action, a 117-113 win over the Pistons on May 13, Harden had 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.

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