James Harden And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 5
James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 13. Harden's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 112-103 win over the Pistons on May 11, Harden totaled 24 points, 11 assists and three steals. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.