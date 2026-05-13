James Harden And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 5

In his last game, a 112-103 win over the Pistons on May 11, Harden totaled 24 points, 11 assists and three steals. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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