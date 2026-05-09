James Harden And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 3

Harden tallied 10 points and six rebounds in his last action, a 107-97 loss to the Pistons on May 7. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

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