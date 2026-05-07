James Harden And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 2

In his last game on May 5, Harden put up 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in a 111-101 loss to the Pistons. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

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