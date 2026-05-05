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James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 1

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Harden's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 3, Harden posted 18 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 114-102 win over the Raptors. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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