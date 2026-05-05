James Harden And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 1

In his last game on May 3, Harden posted 18 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 114-102 win over the Raptors. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

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