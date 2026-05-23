James Harden And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 109-93 loss to the Knicks on May 21, Harden had 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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