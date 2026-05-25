Jalen Williams And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 4

In his last game on May 20, Williams recorded four points and two steals in a 122-113 win over the Spurs. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per contest.

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