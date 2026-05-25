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Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #8 SF

Jalen Williams And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 4

Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday, May 24. Williams' points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on May 20, Williams recorded four points and two steals in a 122-113 win over the Spurs. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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